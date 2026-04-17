Maria Elvira Salazar is from my hood, Little Habana. Many, many Cubans despise her. We’ll never forget her interview with Fidel Castro, where she was flirting and salivating over this monster. She bragged about interviewing him and was promptly put in her place by Miami Cubans. She’s another Communist loving Democrat pretending to be a Republican as are Rand Paul and Thomas Massie (all are supported by MAHA and their billionaires). Let’s not forget Fidel’s friend, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. :-

If “influencers” and “alternative media” aren’t writing about her past, or the fact that she was installed in 2021 and immediately sponsored amnesty legislation aka DIGNITY Act or the fact that The MAHA Report billionaires published her book in November 2025, they’re lying by omission, as Mark says if they fail to mention important facts.

She wants Trump to be the modern Reagan - giving AMNESTY to illegal aliens. Another black stain in the history of Republicans. Can’t blame the Democrats for the RiNOs who love the cheap foreign labor.

Who is this sewer rat? Former journalist, expert at spreading propaganda. Cute with nice hair and a big fake smile, except for her smiling at Fidel Castro. Like Gloria Estefan, Maria Elvira appears to be a Democrat who supports Communists.

Miami Herald article from August 2018:

She first ran for Congress in 2018. She had been selected to replace Ileana Ros-Lehtinen but she failed, probably because Miami Cubans despise her. By 2020, the GOP had more money to spend on her. It was her turn.

Why was a “Republican” rookie politician positioned to immediately sponsor amnesty legislation in her first days in the US Congress? For the same reason that the current Secretary of Agriculture will advocate for the illegal aliens who are exploited by her funders - BigAG. None of these monsters care about human rights, they’re in Washington to serve the billionaires who own them. (Look into Brooke Rollin’s NGO for a rude awakening - another subject for another day.)

March 2021 - she’s pushing her Amnesty bullshit. Did I already mention that she’s an Amnesty whore? She has replaced Amnesty Pimp, Lindsey Graham.

Dignity Act of 2021/2022

Dignity Act of 2023/2024

DIGNITY Act. of 2025/2026

In her book, published by MAHA billionaires, she lies about the DIGNITY Act. Why would MAHA billionaires publish a book full of lies? Why do they support her?

Here’s the reality of the legislation this sewer rat is forcing down our throats - it is about AMNESTY, it’s about paving a road for illegal aliens to have access to citizenship. This whore isn’t representing her constituents, she’s representing her donors. She has zero respect for those of us who entered the US with permission granted by the US Government. She’s never lived our struggles, she was born in Miami, she’s a privileged sewer rat from Little Habana. Dumped by her two husbands.

Attorney Robert Gouveia explains the DIGNITY Act, exposes the lies stated and written by sewer rat Maria Elvira Salazar. He’s my favorite attorney, after the attorney that I helped raise.

She’s lying about Latinos being against the Trump Administration’s deportations - that’s what we voted for. You can take the sewer rat out of the hood, but you can’t take the sewer out of the sewer rat.

If her lips are moving, she’s lying. We voted for deportation of all illegal aliens.

Republicans who are co-sponsoring this amnesty legislation must be publicly shamed, along with their spouses. I’ll be working on a list with contact information, donor list and pictures. Their political careers should self destruct, it’ll be fun to watch.

Back to her elections/donations:

Here’s a history of her elections’ funding:

In the 2020 election, Donna Shalala raised more money than the Cuban-American sewer rat, so how did the sewer rat beat the Democrat? Possibly because more was spent on attack ads against Shalala by the GOP.

Here are some of the PACs that were supporting the sewer rat in 2020:

SALAZAR FOR CONGRESS 2020 Election:

2020 Top contributors to SALAZAR FOR CONGRESS (one of the PACs)

In her first term, she was installed in Committees where she would impact foreign policy and could push her Amnesty bullshit. Ranking member? She’s a rookie. Which GOP leader was she servicing?

2026 Top contributors to SALAZAR FOR CONGRESS

2026 joint fund raising committees:

In 2026 she’s running against Democrat Lev Parnas - a Democrat pretending to be a Republican running against a Democrat - what a shitshow. The GOP continues to fail their constituents when they fund sewer rats like Maria Elvira Salazar.

She’s not a Cuban exile, she was born in Miami. She’s a liar.

She pretends to be religious, has a bible with a Cuban flag outside of her office in DC. She was born in the USA, supposedly voted in by US Citizens - put that Cuban flag away, you’re disrespecting all of us.

The article below is bullshit, this is her THIRD attempt at giving amnesty to illegal aliens. We need her alive so we can enjoy calling out the sewer rat for being what she is - an Amnesty whore. She’s losing the war, so she has to become a victim. Same playbook that Robert Malone has been playing since the 1980s, I wonder if Trevor FitzGibbon is her PR expert.

To be continued. I might stop by her local Congressional office. We shall see.

The sewer must be drained. Let’s start with sewer rat Maria Elvira Salazar . On Calle Ocho (Little Habana) they say her two husbands dumped her, I won’t write about these men or her children, they’re not responsible for her bad behavior.

Viva Cuba Libre, abajo con los comunistas asquerosos como María Elvira Salazar, Rand Paul, Thomas Massie, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. y los parasitos del fake “medical freedom movement”.