Vilma’s Substack

Vilma’s Substack

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SCA's avatar
SCA
4d

Yes, I get stomach aches laughing when the Reaganites show up with their perpetual hagiography for the guy who opened so many gates to hell. She's a suitable political heiress to that crap.

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Frontera Lupita's avatar
Frontera Lupita
4d

“Viva Cuba Libre, abajo con los comunistas asquerosos como María Elvira Salazar, Rand Paul, Thomas Massie, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. y los parasitos del fake “medical freedom movement”.”

So even though I speak Spanish (Mexican Spanish), I had to look up a couple of words I wasn’t sure of! 😉

Bravo! 👏🏼

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