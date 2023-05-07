Meryl Nass Charged.....
for participating in the criminal trespass at MIT President's office in 1970! What a bad ass!
Edit: she was charged, not arrested.
“A new demand, that M.I.T. make a gift of $150,000 to the Black Panther party was presented today.”
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 15 1(AP)— A crowd of protesters abandoned their sit‐in at the offices of the top officials of Massachusetts Institute of Technology tonight, leaving the offices “a shambles,” in the words of a spokesman fort the school.
Officials counted 55 persons walking out of the offices of Howard W. Johnson, M.I.T.'s president, and James R. Killian Jr., the corporation chairman. Not all were M.I.T. students, the officials said.
A spokesman said slogans and obscenities had been scrawled on the walls of the offices and reception rooms, and that obscenities were found in red paint on the carpeting.
Desks were overturned, doors broken and file cabinets damaged.
A spokesman said the students left of their own accord.
The invasion ended 34 hours after four young men, wearing ski masks and wielding welder pipe battering ram, smashed their way into President Johnson's office.
The demonstrators had a list of demands, all of which were rejected by M.I.T.
Dr. Paul Gray, the univer sity's associate provost, told newsmen that the administra tion would “not negotiate at the point of a gun.”
Dr. Gray said that adminis tration officials were meeting continuously on the takeover and had discussed calling in the civil authorities to remove the demonstrators. He said this seemed to be the only alterna tive in dealing with the partici pating nonstudents, whom he estimated at 50 per cent of the demonstrators.
Dr, J. D. Nyhart, dean of student affairs, told the pro testers they could face criminal charges.
“You're considered trespass ers,” Dr. Nyhart told them, “subject to prosecution under the laws of Massachusetts without further notice.”
Students for a Democratic Society, was described by the protesters as their response to M.I.T.'s failure to meet demands by a 5 P.M. Wednesday deadline.
The demands were that the university rescind discipline meted out to students who participated in earlier demonstrations, and that it abolish the disciplinary committee.
A new demand, that M.I.T. make a gift of $150,000 to the Black Panther party was presented today.
A metal table leg was thrown through a window of Mr. John son's campus home. A note was attached to it, but its contents were not disclosed.
About 1,000 students and faculty members met this after noon at Kresge Auditorium to discuss the seizure. Newsmen were not admitted.
1970-01-17-nytimes-demonstrators-end-their-sitin-at-mit-offices.pdf
Is the radical, violent behavior a product of White Privilege?
Pianist Norm Blum wasn’t happy with the Socialist students who caused destruction at the MIT President’s office.
Who are the Students for a Democratic Society?
"Students for a Democratic Society Papers, 1958-1970 is a collection on one of the most well-known radical organizations of the 1960s. Inspired, in part, by the civil rights movement, and especially by the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC), in its early years, Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) emphasized participatory democracy, community building, and creating a political movement of impoverished people. As U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War escalated in the mid-1960s, SDS became involved in the anti-Vietnam War movement, before eventually splintering and disbanding by 1970. Documents in this collection include correspondence, meeting minutes, periodicals, newsletters, and other administrative material. The collection offers an extremely revealing picture of the activities, management, and progression of SDS and is part of a larger module on the New Left movement. ...".
What Was the Protest Group Students for a Democratic Society? Five Questions Answered
Todd Gitlin, former president of Students for a Democratic Society, shares his perspective on protest in the 60s and now
“But SDS’s confrontational tendencies from 1967 onward bitterly alienated much of its potential political base. In my view, the group’s romanticism toward the Cuban, Vietnamese, and Chinese revolutions – and its infatuation with the paramilitary Black Panther party – flooded out its common sense and intellectual integrity.”
Why would she travel to Cuba (1992) when Immigrants in South Florida who had been devastated by Hurricane Andrew needed her help?
Could her actions at MIT be an indication of why she’s traveled to Cuba? It’s not an easy feat for Americans to get a Visa to the Communist shithole.
“
Right now, however, the migrant workers, most of them Mexican, know what the storm means to them: more hard times.In southern Florida, Hurricane Andrew, which struck here Aug. 24, is blamed for 17 deaths, up to $30 billion in damage and a legacy of misery that is often untold and uncounted.”
The devastation is most dominant over a 20-mile-by-30-mile area south of Miami, particularly in the three migrant labor camps in the rich agricultural lands in far south Dade County.
“We have been totally isolated here,” said Susan Reyna, an administrator with Centro Campesino, a farm workers’ advocacy group that aids migrants with housing, child care and job services. “Now we are just trying to get the word out: Don’t come here. There is no work. Usually our season starts in August and September, and people come back. But this year there is nothing.”
At a time when the fields here would normally be readied for tomatoes, pole beans and squash, there is virtually no plowing or planting.
In dozens of area nurseries, sheds were blown apart, irrigation systems uprooted and miles of young palm trees and ornamental shrubs lie flattened. No one yet knows what Hurricane Andrew will mean to Dade County’s $1-billion agriculture industry.
“We have been hit with storms and freezes before, but nothing like this. This was a wing-dinger,” said longtime county Agricultural Extension Service agent Seymour Goldweber. “But we’ll be back. Farmers don’t quit farming.”
Right now, however, the migrant workers, most of them Mexican, know what the storm means to them: more hard times.
No relief even arrived at the Everglades camp until Wednesday--three days after winds of 150 m.p.h. raked the area for two hours. Now hundreds of farm workers are counted among the estimated 250,000 left homeless by the storm.
“I had a job in a nursery,” said Abundio Hernandez, 30, who with his wife, Margarita, and two children came here from Oaxaca, Mexico, four years ago. Now with four children, the family was living Monday under a blue tarpaulin strung up next to the Centro Campesino building.
Only 120 of the 400 trailers in the Everglades camp were occupied before the storm struck, and all residents were ordered to leave the area. The people who are left are either doubled up in some 40 concrete-block homes still standing or are in tents. The Everglades Labor Camp is largely a wasteland.
“Awesome destruction, just awesome,” said Charles Resnick, deputy undersecretary of agriculture, as he led a seven-person delegation from Washington through the camp Monday. “With communications down, I don’t think anyone knew how devastated this area was.”
https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-1992-09-01-mn-6937-story.html
She’s worked with the Communist regime of Fidel Castro in the past.
“Dr Nass has consulted to the US Director of National Intelligence, the Ministry of Health in Cuba and the World Bank on other epidemics.” (at 5:12 of video)
The embargo/not embargo does not affect the horrendous medical care that Castro provides to Cubans. They murdered my grandmother by using her as a human guinea pig. Don’t believe the lies that Socialists in the US tell about Castro Care, here’s the reality:
A special thank you to the team who nudged me to further research this topic. Y’all know who you are. We present the facts and ask questions. We’re aware that you’ll be sending your flying monkeys. Let’s keep the White Supremacy and Racism to a minimum.
I will be writing a series titled #CommunistsAmongstUs - join me in the journey as we discover elitists in the US who have an affinity for Communism while they enjoy capitalism. Yes, they’re hypocrites.
Thanks for reading Vilma’s Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Interesting, thanks! Looking forward to reading more.
A domestic terrorist. How interesting.