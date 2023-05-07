CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 15 1(AP)— A crowd of protesters abandoned their sit‐in at the offices of the top officials of Massachusetts Institute of Technology tonight, leaving the offices “a shambles,” in the words of a spokesman fort the school.

Officials counted 55 persons walking out of the offices of Howard W. Johnson, M.I.T.'s president, and James R. Killian Jr., the corporation chairman. Not all were M.I.T. students, the officials said.

A spokesman said slogans and obscenities had been scrawled on the walls of the offices and reception rooms, and that obscenities were found in red paint on the carpeting.

Desks were overturned, doors broken and file cabinets damaged.

A spokesman said the students left of their own accord.

The invasion ended 34 hours after four young men, wearing ski masks and wielding welder pipe battering ram, smashed their way into President Johnson's office.

The demonstrators had a list of demands, all of which were rejected by M.I.T.

Dr. Paul Gray, the univer sity's associate provost, told newsmen that the administra tion would “not negotiate at the point of a gun.”

Dr. Gray said that adminis tration officials were meeting continuously on the takeover and had discussed calling in the civil authorities to remove the demonstrators. He said this seemed to be the only alterna tive in dealing with the partici pating nonstudents, whom he estimated at 50 per cent of the demonstrators.

Dr, J. D. Nyhart, dean of student affairs, told the pro testers they could face criminal charges.

“You're considered trespass ers,” Dr. Nyhart told them, “subject to prosecution under the laws of Massachusetts without further notice.”

Students for a Democratic Society, was described by the protesters as their response to M.I.T.'s failure to meet demands by a 5 P.M. Wednesday deadline.

The demands were that the university rescind discipline meted out to students who participated in earlier demonstrations, and that it abolish the disciplinary committee.

A new demand, that M.I.T. make a gift of $150,000 to the Black Panther party was presented today.

A metal table leg was thrown through a window of Mr. John son's campus home. A note was attached to it, but its contents were not disclosed.

About 1,000 students and faculty members met this after noon at Kresge Auditorium to discuss the seizure. Newsmen were not admitted.