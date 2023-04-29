Robert Malone & Testing Anthrax Vaccines on Other People's Children

“Do you really think some refugee from nowhere is going to draw attention to themselves with a flaming post like this? Do you further believe that anyone but an intelligence professional was able to search the government’s databases and come up with the transcript of a meeting that happened to involve Robert Malone and me? In fact, the author states the transcript has been “authenticated by a USG employee.”"

Hate to break it to the highly educated, highly paid, highly influential elitists who dismiss us uneducated nobodies that came from nowhere, but we can use Google and do compound searches without a college degree. BTW, Google is freely available in the USA. We don’t need to own a fancy horse farm in Virginia, wear ridiculous costumes pretending to be historical figures and raise fancy horses in order to afford using Google.

How did I find the document that confirms Robert Malone wanted to test Anthrax vaccines on other people’s children? Google. I searched Robert Malone Anthrax Vaccines.

How did I learn that Robert Malone worked on Anthrax vaccines?

I’ve read it in his resumes. Yes, I learned to read and write, graduated from Habana High, where Refugees go to learn and where my English teacher was fantastic. She wanted me in the English Honors program, but I couldn’t participate because I had to leave school early every day so that I could work and help my family with expenses. I started a school/work program as soon as I was able to do it. Unlike the Mama Bear who has publicly criticized me ( or Robert & Jill Malone), I wasn’t born or raised with privileged lifestyle.

I’ve followed the excellent research done by George Webb and Housatonic.Live, listened to them discussing the Anthrax issues and how they’ve connected the dots…Robert Malone’s partners have allegedly been involved in Anthrax matters for decades. Others who inspired me to do further research are Diana West and Omar Jordan - there’s an army of individuals who want the truth. Internet sleuths have archived many web pages before the Malones deleted them (what are they trying to hide?). However, I discovered this particular document on my own, not George or Mark (I’ve never seen them reference it before I published my first Substack). A long list of researchers are responsible for my newly acquired research skills.

How did the Federal Government confirm the authenticity of the Science Board Minutes? As you can see in the video above, I Googled the web page of the Science Board named in the Minutes and copied their email address, sent them an email:

They forwarded my email to HHS’ Office Of Public Affairs:

And just like that, the Federal Government confirmed the document’s authenticity:

An attorney suggested that I block Mr. Cassell’s email address and phone number since I don’t have the Federal Government’s permission to publish them. Mr. Cassell was quick to respond and I appreciate his assistance.

Know who else is a great researcher and has been sharing their data on Robert Malone?

The screen recorded video above shows how this uneducated, dumbass Cuban Refugee (I’m from Cuba, not from “nowhere” but thank you for dismissing Refugees, I’m sure RFK Jr. is so proud of your words) discovered a document, authenticated by the Federal Government, that clearly states Robert Malone wanted to test Anthrax vaccines on other people’s children. I found newspaper articles where both Vera Sharav and Dr. Meryl Nass fought to keep the Anthrax vaccines away from our children, none where Robert Malone, at this meeting, told the Board not to use our kids as guinea pigs. Twist the facts as much as you want, Mama Bear. But I’d tone down on the White Supremacy and racism, it’s not a good look for the Robert F. Kennedy POTUS campaign or his nonprofit, Children’s Health Defense. And don’t insult the highly educated, highly trained, highly paid IC by insinuating that I’m part of their community, they’re way above my pay grade.

The RFK Jr. monkey who doxxed me, we see you. Your intimidation tactics aren’t going to work. My compatriots were slaughtered at the Bay of Pigs because of a Kennedy, there will be no more violent crimes against Cubans because of a Kennedy. But do know that we see you.

