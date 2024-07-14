No, Sasha, Susan Wojcicki filed a police report because your daughter threatened to kill her, not because of "anti-woke" rhetoric.

Video from:

“ School strikes are for the fucking birds. If you really want some change, get yourself an assault rifle and...” Soph, 14 year old daughter of Sasha Latypova.

Never mind that Sasha’s daughter has threatened to kill Susan Wojcicki when Susan was CEO of YouTube…

MARIN COUNTY (KRON) — A Marin County teenager is now at the center of the latest free speech versus hate speech battle. One of her recent YouTube videos has led to a police investigation and a protest at her high school. In this video entitled “Be Not Afraid,” the 14-year-old YouTuber who goes by Soph wears a hijab and calls herself a devout follower of Muhammad, all while making offensive statements. After the video went viral, it was pulled by YouTube for violating its policy against hate speech, but more of what the Marin County high school student calls “comedy” can still be found on her channel. The teen’s foulmouthed, outspokenness and rants against political correctness has made her a far right media darling and garnered her nearly one million subscribers. Some of her comments have also made her the target of at least two police investigations, one concerning an alleged threat made against the CEO of YouTube.

“The Tiburon Police Department determined the threat was not credible since the 14 -year-old does not have access to any firearms.”

Central Marin Police also investigated concerns raised by her high school. Students at the school say a handful of her classmates walked out today protesting her videos. “It just disgusts me personally,” one student said. “I can’t believe she’d say that if she serious, if she’s being funny — it’s not funny and she needs to learn that it’s really not funny.” Tiburon Police say Soph’s parents are aware of what their daughter was up to but were not involved outside of buying her props and cameras needed for her videos.

Years later….

Sasha’s response:

Once again, Sasha lies. “This woman sent police to my house after my the 15yo daughter's 1 million followers YouTube channel posted anti-woke content, including criticizing sexualization of children at the San Francisco gay parade. This woman is evil, and stupid. But I grieve for her loss as a mother. Nobody should have to go through this.”

No, Sasha, Susan Wojcicki filed a police report because your daughter threatened to kill her. (Some of her comments have also made her the target of at least two police investigations, one concerning an alleged threat made against the CEO of YouTube.)You have the audacity to label Dr. J Couey and/or his parents as “abysmal parenting failure” - I don’t recall any of Dr. Couey’s children threatening to kill anyone or being investigated by their police department.

“Abysmal parenting”…..Sasha’s daughter supporting mass murderer Che Guevara:

Sasha voted for Hillary Clinton (according to her daughter) and now supports lifelong Progressive

- he must be so proud since he claims he wants to unite the country and is on board with Leftist gun control laws.

Sasha lied about Donald Trump activating the US Military on US soil and putting us under “Military dictatorship” - a claim she can’t back up with orders/Proclamations/directives signed by Trump because it’s not true:

Sniper, anyone?

The FBI?

“If you really want some change, get yourself an assault rifle and...”

“ ONE CONCERNED AN ALLEGED was that you know the subject had a a Luger and she knew where the ceo lived and she had she had called an uber and she had about 10 minutes to drop a will and it wasn't going to be pretty”

Is it safe to say that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree? Sasha has travelled the world stating that the US Military wants to kill us (they can easily, quietly, efficiently do it without injections, maybe someone should tell Sasha about the powers of our Military since she never served our country) - her daughter has advocated for killing the YouTube CEO and LEOs - why so much talk about murder? Now we know that Leftist Hillary supporters enjoy shooting with the “assault weapons” they tell us are “Military” weapons and WE shouldn’t have them.

Sasha, stop lying. Susan Wojcicki called the police because your daughter threatened to kill her, not because of “anti-woke” rhetoric. Trump never put us under a “Military dictatorship” and the US Military doesn’t want us dead, or they would’ve already wiped us out - just stop lying.

In closing…..

FBI Agent DEBUNKS School Shooting Conspiracy Theories (Soph/LtCorbis)