38

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.: "My mom loves Che Guevara. Her dog is named Che."

#CommunistsAmongstUs in the "Medical Freedom Movement"
La Gata Politica
Jul 26, 2024
38
Transcript

Charlie Rose video:

Wednesday 02/21/1996: After a visit to Cuba, as part of a delegation of energy experts and environmental safety advocates, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. joins Charlie to reflect on the trip and on his late uncle's relationship with Cuba.

Family matriarch Ethel Kennedy, who turned 92 on Saturday, is apparently a fan of Marxist revolutionary Che Guevara.

“My mom loves Che Guevara. Her dog is named Che,” her son (Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.) told the Post.

Ethel Kennedy Loved Racist/Rapist/Murderer Che Guevara

“My mom has a subversive streak,” Robert F. Kennedy Jr. told The New York Post this week by way of explaining something a little unusual.

Know who else is an admirer of the Communist pig, Che Guevara?

Like daughter, like mother?

Sasha likes Che

Sasha likes Che, a leader of the Cuban Revolution, and the enemy of the CIA.

Who else from the “pretend Populist” medical freedom movement, in addition to Progressives RFK, Jr. and Sasha have a soft spot for Communists?

Yes, the same “freedom fighter” who stormed the MIT administration building and traveled to Cuba, is also known to have a soft spot for El Comandante:

Who supported our Communist POTUS and called us RACIST because we didn’t agree with Obama’s views? Yet another fake Populist.

Here’s our Communist POTUS who is currently serving his third term thanks to Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. embracing Fidel Castro’s regime:

How, exactly, did these Progressives infiltrate a mostly Conservative and Independent freedom movement? Let's connect the dots: they all have links to the DOD/Federal Government - the same government they NOW hypocritically criticize: Steve Kirsch (DARPA), Robert Malone (BARDA/DTRA), Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Bret Weinstein - their fathers worked in the JFK Administration. As usual, the Feds infiltrated a movement so they can control the narrative and select its leaders. We can thank Steve Bannon, the parasites at CPAC and the fake alternative media (who are financed by fake Populists) for succeeding in fooling Conservatives and Independents. We see you.

Why isn’t Whitney Webb writing about this infiltration? Isn’t she on Kennedy’s payroll through Children’s Health Defense? Maybe that’s why, it ain’t convenient to bring attention to the Kirsch/Kennedy/Malone/Martenson/Weinsten spider web.

Fed! Fed! Fed!

Are you seeing the manipulation by the Fed boys?

