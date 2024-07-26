Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.: "My mom loves Che Guevara. Her dog is named Che."

“My mom loves Che Guevara. Her dog is named Che,” her son

“My mom has a subversive streak,” Robert F. Kennedy Jr. told The New York Post this week by way of explaining something a little unusual.

Family matriarch Ethel Kennedy, who turned 92 on Saturday, is apparently a fan of Marxist revolutionary Che Guevara.

In a Saturday Twitter post that was later deleted but then re-shared with The New York Post, Ethel — in a New England Patriots jersey — smiles alongside granddaughter Mariah Kennedy Cuomo (one of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s daughters) at her home in Palm Beach, Florida, with a framed picture of the late Guevara in the background.

