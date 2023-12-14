Vilma’s Substack

No, Sasha, Susan Wojcicki filed a police report because your daughter threatened to kill her, not because of "anti-woke" rhetoric.
"Dear President Trump - The "kill all the cops"-supporting RFK Junior will not bring our nation unity"
34
2:40

June 2024

No, Sasha, Trump Didn't "Put the Country Into a Permanent Military Emergency"
"She's confused the fact that they used the Defense Department to fast-track it with the idea that it's a defense weapon.” Attorney Robert Barnes.
  
La Gata Politica
129
1:09

May 2024

"Bitcoin: A Trojan Horse for CBDCs?"
Enter Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Steve Kirsch, Robert Malone, Roundtable Media aka Crypto Bros
  
La Gata Politica
70
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s love for Fidel Castro
Communist Pigs Amongst Us
  
La Gata Politica
31

April 2024

Steve Kirsch: Hijacker of Conservative's "Freedom Economy"
Hijacker of Conservative Media. Hijacker of Conservative Medical Freedom Movement
  
La Gata Politica
37

March 2024

Steve Kirsch: the King of Digital ID, CBDC, Digital Money = Digital Slavery
Kirsch - the Lifelong Progressive Pretending to be Conservative, bringing us digital slavery
  
La Gata Politica
45
Flu Shot Mandates - why are they ignored by the so-called Medical Freedom Movement?
Maybe because COVID19 has been a HUMONGOUS money stream!
  
La Gata Politica
34
Trump's Biggest Nemesis (Creepy Porn Lawyer) Loses Court of Appeals Case
Are the witches from The View having a meltdown over this?
  
La Gata Politica
43

February 2024

Democrats Limiting Our Access "to Defend Our Life Force"
Politicians Attempting to Ban Private Citizens from Tactical Training
  
La Gata Politica
7
Following the Money in MFM Nonprofits
and Money Laundering in Other Nonprofits (DON'T DO IT!)
  
La Gata Politica
90
"All the Trumpers out there that do not seem to know about the (flu vaccine) executive order" (13887)
"Modernizing Influenza Vaccines in the United States to Promote National Security and Public Health"/Part I
  
La Gata Politica
30

December 2023

Medical Doctors Who Cause Harm: Finding their License Information
Justice for Danielle Cathleen Alvarez
  
La Gata Politica
22
