No, Sasha, Susan Wojcicki filed a police report because your daughter threatened to kill her, not because of "anti-woke" rhetoric.
"Dear President Trump - The "kill all the cops"-supporting RFK Junior will not bring our nation unity"
9 hrs ago
17
No, Sasha, Susan Wojcicki filed a police report because your daughter threatened to kill her, not because of "anti-woke" rhetoric.
34
2:40
June 2024
No, Sasha, Trump Didn't "Put the Country Into a Permanent Military Emergency"
"She's confused the fact that they used the Defense Department to fast-track it with the idea that it's a defense weapon.” Attorney Robert Barnes.
Jun 28
•
La Gata Politica
28
No, Sasha, Trump Didn't "Put the Country Into a Permanent Military Emergency"
129
1:09
May 2024
"Bitcoin: A Trojan Horse for CBDCs?"
Enter Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Steve Kirsch, Robert Malone, Roundtable Media aka Crypto Bros
May 22
•
La Gata Politica
44
"Bitcoin: A Trojan Horse for CBDCs?"
70
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s love for Fidel Castro
Communist Pigs Amongst Us
May 16
•
La Gata Politica
19
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s love for Fidel Castro
31
April 2024
Steve Kirsch: Hijacker of Conservative's "Freedom Economy"
Hijacker of Conservative Media. Hijacker of Conservative Medical Freedom Movement
Apr 6
•
La Gata Politica
23
Steve Kirsch: Hijacker of Conservative's "Freedom Economy"
37
March 2024
Steve Kirsch: the King of Digital ID, CBDC, Digital Money = Digital Slavery
Kirsch - the Lifelong Progressive Pretending to be Conservative, bringing us digital slavery
Mar 23
•
La Gata Politica
68
Steve Kirsch: the King of Digital ID, CBDC, Digital Money = Digital Slavery
45
Flu Shot Mandates - why are they ignored by the so-called Medical Freedom Movement?
Maybe because COVID19 has been a HUMONGOUS money stream!
Mar 13
•
La Gata Politica
44
Flu Shot Mandates - why are they ignored by the so-called Medical Freedom Movement?
34
Trump's Biggest Nemesis (Creepy Porn Lawyer) Loses Court of Appeals Case
Are the witches from The View having a meltdown over this?
Mar 7
•
La Gata Politica
16
Trump's Biggest Nemesis (Creepy Porn Lawyer) Loses Court of Appeals Case
43
February 2024
Democrats Limiting Our Access "to Defend Our Life Force"
Politicians Attempting to Ban Private Citizens from Tactical Training
Feb 19
•
La Gata Politica
12
Democrats Limiting Our Access "to Defend Our Life Force"
7
Following the Money in MFM Nonprofits
and Money Laundering in Other Nonprofits (DON'T DO IT!)
Feb 12
•
La Gata Politica
77
Following the Money in MFM Nonprofits
90
"All the Trumpers out there that do not seem to know about the (flu vaccine) executive order" (13887)
"Modernizing Influenza Vaccines in the United States to Promote National Security and Public Health"/Part I
Feb 8
•
La Gata Politica
19
"All the Trumpers out there that do not seem to know about the (flu vaccine) executive order" (13887)
30
December 2023
Medical Doctors Who Cause Harm: Finding their License Information
Justice for Danielle Cathleen Alvarez
Dec 14, 2023
•
La Gata Politica
31
Medical Doctors Who Cause Harm: Finding their License Information
22
